Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,111 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Dutch Bros worth $42,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $401,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 582.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 282,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 49.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 179,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Dutch Bros by 751.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 625,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 551,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BROS opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.
In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,402,162 shares of company stock worth $161,160,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
