Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,111 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Dutch Bros worth $42,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $401,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 582.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 282,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 49.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 179,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Dutch Bros by 751.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 625,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 551,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,402,162 shares of company stock worth $161,160,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

