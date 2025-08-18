Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,527 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $39,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $5,218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.7%

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

