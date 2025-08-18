Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Kontoor Brands worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $70.88 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

