Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,989 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $41,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Yelp by 57.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $492,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 145,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,543.52. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $35,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,720 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,125.60. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

