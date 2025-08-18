ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of COFS opened at $29.98 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.57.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
