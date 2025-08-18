ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of COFS opened at $29.98 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.57.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 74.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 153.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 617.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 35,137.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

