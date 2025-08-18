Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $7.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.5556.

Several research firms have commented on CIFR. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.73. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 369,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $2,075,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,942,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,186,072.99. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,378,292 shares in the company, valued at $565,872,449.52. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,314,323 shares of company stock valued at $32,144,964. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V3 Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,713,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,094,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,878,000. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.