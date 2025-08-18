Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a $69.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of CSCO opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

