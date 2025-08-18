CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $5.29 on Friday. CI&T has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $712.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.84 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CI&T by 176.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

