Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 247,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,315,426. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $919,651. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

