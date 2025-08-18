Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IJT opened at $137.41 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

