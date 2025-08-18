Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252,487 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rithm Capital worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

