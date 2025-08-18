Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 149.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 150.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.5% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.48 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

