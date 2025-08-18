Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 827,381 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 576,438 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,766,000 after acquiring an additional 389,967 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 221,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 203,192 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.4%

PPC stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.