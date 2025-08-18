Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 357.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $57.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

