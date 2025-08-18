Citigroup Inc. Has $6.54 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.