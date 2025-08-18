Citigroup Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $130.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.48. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

