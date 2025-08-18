Citigroup Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.79 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

