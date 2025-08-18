Citigroup Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26,787.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 165.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 128,271 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,778,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,843,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:EXP opened at $233.70 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $221.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

