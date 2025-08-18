Citigroup Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

