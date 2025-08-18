Citigroup Inc. Has $6.98 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Dycom Industries worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

DY opened at $267.45 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

