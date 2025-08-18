Citigroup Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE DAR opened at $31.15 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

