Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,361 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRGY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,593,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 6,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,000 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $13,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 869,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after buying an additional 856,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRGY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

