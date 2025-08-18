Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,775 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,104,000 after buying an additional 724,850 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 266.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,272,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,652,000 after buying an additional 1,652,140 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 282,788 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 672,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 366,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 480,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 125,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $75.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

