Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,055 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 515.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 399,848 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 487,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,288,000 after purchasing an additional 375,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11,328.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 154,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $110.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

