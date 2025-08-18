Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

CON opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

