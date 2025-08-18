Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $45.32 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.