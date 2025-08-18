Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 332.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,509,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,776,000 after buying an additional 1,160,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,523.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 72,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

