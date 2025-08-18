Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,177 Shares of Fortis $FTS

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 286.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FTS opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4448 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

