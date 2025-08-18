Citigroup Inc. Sells 52,993 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 709,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fulton Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 675,819 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,316,000 after purchasing an additional 216,118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,467.82. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Fulton Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

