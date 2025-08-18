Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,439 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,439 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 79.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 308,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 383.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.0%

OVV stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

