Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Archrock worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 681,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 84.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 376,564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Archrock by 3,224.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,640,000 after purchasing an additional 231,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Archrock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

AROC opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

