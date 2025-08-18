Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLYM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Climb Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Climb Bio Stock Performance
Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Climb Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Climb Bio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLYM. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Climb Bio Company Profile
Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.
