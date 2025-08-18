CM Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.0%

CM opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.