Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D Boral Capital raised shares of Co-Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 3,588.33% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 314.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

