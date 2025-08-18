CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Receives $77.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.2143.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

