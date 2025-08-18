Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $352.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. China Renaissance started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.3%

COIN opened at $317.55 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $8,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $171,849.46. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,185,704 shares of company stock worth $438,918,732. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after buying an additional 504,068 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

