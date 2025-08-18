Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.7308.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. New Street Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,689,000 after buying an additional 235,301 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 325,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 100,486 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 513,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

