Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.7308.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. New Street Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 1.7%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,689,000 after buying an additional 235,301 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 325,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 100,486 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 513,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.