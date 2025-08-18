Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

CODYY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3395 per share. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 151.0%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

