Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
CODYY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CODYY
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3395 per share. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 151.0%.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.