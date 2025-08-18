Comparing Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chemung Financial and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

This table compares Chemung Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 8.19% 10.67% 0.86% Catalyst Bancorp 13.74% 2.70% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Catalyst Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $150.79 million 1.62 $23.67 million $2.34 21.76 Catalyst Bancorp $10.02 million 5.20 -$3.09 million $0.57 22.10

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

