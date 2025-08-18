Comparing ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) and Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICICI Bank and Itau Unibanco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $22.68 billion 5.17 $6.02 billion $1.62 20.30 Itau Unibanco $62.19 billion 1.21 $7.62 billion $0.71 9.80

Analyst Recommendations

Itau Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank. Itau Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ICICI Bank and Itau Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Itau Unibanco 0 1 2 1 3.00

Itau Unibanco has a consensus price target of $6.2727, indicating a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Itau Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Itau Unibanco is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Volatility & Risk

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Unibanco has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itau Unibanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ICICI Bank pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and Itau Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 24.81% 15.40% 1.90% Itau Unibanco 14.05% 19.48% 1.48%

Summary

Itau Unibanco beats ICICI Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities and card swipes; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, forex, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, and institutional banking services; health, personal accident, fire, and motor insurance, as well as distributes general and life insurance products; and Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

