Comparing Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and Semrush”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.45 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.58 Semrush $413.96 million 2.72 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intellinetics and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 2 5 1 2.88

Semrush has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.45%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Summary

Semrush beats Intellinetics on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

