Comparing OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) & Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invent Ventures and OFS Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.52 $710,000.00 N/A N/A OFS Capital $14.41 million 7.72 $28.44 million $0.76 10.92

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A OFS Capital 23.64% 9.16% 3.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Invent Ventures has a beta of -50.09, suggesting that its share price is 5,109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OFS Capital beats Invent Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, ownership transition, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, construction & building, durable goods, capital equipment, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals, transportation cargo and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $35 million, revenues between $15 million and $300 million, annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority as well as majority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

