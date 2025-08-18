Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

CMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CMP stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.26). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,139,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

