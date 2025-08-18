CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Sells $1,882,295.36 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,882,295.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,082,640.32. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregoire Maes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Gregoire Maes sold 19,899 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $383,254.74.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1,524.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 25.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPO. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

