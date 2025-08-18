Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Bank of America

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,040,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,519,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,796,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,204,000 after acquiring an additional 566,358 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $462,218,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

