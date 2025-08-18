Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Wednesday.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.53. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

