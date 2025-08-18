Contrasting Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) & Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dutch Bros and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 2 16 2 3.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 2 0 2.00

Dutch Bros presently has a consensus target price of $77.8235, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $55.1429, suggesting a potential downside of 11.33%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dutch Bros and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 3.94% 8.86% 2.65% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1.65% 16.83% 3.53%

Risk and Volatility

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dutch Bros and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $1.28 billion 8.09 $35.26 million $0.47 134.04 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.47 billion 0.40 $40.93 million $2.58 24.10

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dutch Bros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.