Contrasting iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -14.06% -90.03% -8.52% MDxHealth -34.98% -274.67% -21.21%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $591.84 million 8.72 -$113.29 million ($2.93) -54.81 MDxHealth $90.05 million 1.50 -$38.07 million ($0.88) -3.24

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and MDxHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDxHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iRhythm Technologies and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 1 9 1 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $157.30, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.