COPT Defense Properties $CDP Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 881.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 101,762 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,911,000 after purchasing an additional 741,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.3%

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Articles

