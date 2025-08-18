COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, anincreaseof62.5% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

COREwafer Industries Stock Performance

AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. COREwafer Industries has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About COREwafer Industries

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

