COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, anincreaseof62.5% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
COREwafer Industries Stock Performance
AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. COREwafer Industries has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About COREwafer Industries
